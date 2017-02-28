BIPARTISAN LETTER CALLS ON TRUMP TO PRESERVE ANTISEMITISM ENVOY

WASHINGTON — A letter is circulating on Capitol Hill that calls on US President Donald Trump to preserve a State Department position devoted to combating antisemitism worldwide, amid rumors he might eliminate the post.

The letter has already been signed by several House Democrats and Republicans, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-New York), one of its backers, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism is one of several within the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs that Trump may cut in his budget plan. The White House will propose massive cuts to the State Department that will specifically target its human rights and foreign aid programs.

“We’re going to send a letter to the president in the coming days that one of his priorities should be to appoint an envoy,” Engel said. “The rumor we’re hearing is that this is one of the positions that would be eliminated.”

Ira Forman served as the last special envoy on antisemitism from 2013 until Trump’s inauguration. The new president has not yet appointed a special envoy to the Middle East peace process, a White House liaison to the Jewish community or an ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, and the White House has declined to comment on whether or not he ever intends to do so.