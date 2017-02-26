Under the Heel of the Jewish Rothschilds

http://www.renegadetribune.com/under-the-heel-of-the-rothschilds/

By Arch Stanton

And one man, Donald Trump, is supposed to reverse all this?” — Arch Stanton

That America is on “life support” has been clear for a long time—in fact, ever since the Swinging Sixties and the end of the Vietnam war. America’s rapidly deteriorating condition of the late seventies is what led to my search for what happened to the promise of “the American dream”.



What I cannot comprehend is all this wringing of hands, rending of garments and gnashing of teeth. It’s like that old scorpion story. Didn’t America know what was going on before Trump was elected to ride on its back? Apparently not.

Observe: the Rothschilds consolidated their European holdings of wealth and power by the late 1700s. By the turn of that century, they virtually owned, and most certainly controlled Britain, the sole superpower of the day, a global power on whose colonial holdings “the sun never set.”

The Rothschilds also exercised considerable influence over the outcome of the Napoleonic wars (1803-1815) that served to strangle the rise of another potential superpower: France. The financial power of the Rothschilds had originally been based in France, but when Napoleon began to resist their economic plans for his country, the Rothschilds diverted money to Britain and stirred up conflict between Britain and its traditional enemy France. The result: the demise of Napoleonic power at the battle of Waterloo (1815).

From that point on, Rothschild power grew by leaps and bounds. They played a critical part in fomenting and influencing the American revolution (1765-1783), the war of 1812 between America and Britain, the Mexican-American war of the late 1840s, and the American “Civil War” of 1861-1865.

By this time, the Rothschilds had begun expanding their parasitical power base to the “New world.” These wars reflected their emerging interest in America and their gradual abandonment of Britain as their center of power. With the Jews it has always been about war, war, war and more war. Since the day Jews fabricated their Torah, it’s always been about bloody war.

By the end of the 19th century, the Rothschilds had begun consolidating their control over America. Around the same time, a small portion of their global plan was unveiled by the sensational publication of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion (1903), since conveniently dismissed as a “forgery”.

A scant twelve years after the new century began, the Rothschilds’ full economic control over America was finally accomplished with the enactment of the Federal Reserve Act (December 1913). Within seven months of that Act, the world was at war, dragging America (with its massive army of two million troops) into the bloodshed. This was in April, 1917.

The Federal Reserve act was the very same Br’er Rabbit scheme replayed with Trump’s election.

Jewish economic influence then fomented two of the most murderous wars in history, first one in 1914 and then a second in 1939, a scant quarter of a century after the first major killing campaign. From the very beginning of the century, brush wars raged throughout the century in places like the Philippines and South America.

In spite of this headline in a major newspaper in March 1933, you will still hear Jews hotly deny that they had anything to do with starting WWII. Regarded as an “anti-Semitic canard”, any public statement along the lines that Jews helped to kickstart the bloodbath of WWII can lead to loss of employment, social ostracism and other dreadful sanctions. The truth is no defense.

Just after the midpoint of the century’s global wars came the “sexual revolution” of the 1960s. This was a thinly disguised, Jewish, cultural Marxist revolution that served to destroy American culture, reducing it to one of ignorant, stupid, rutting beasts that have now taken over the country, willingly marching in lockstep behind the Jews’ unanimous cry for more warring bloodshed around the planet.

So there should not be the slightest surprise in finding the world in its present uproar, with war once again on the horizon. Thanks to the Jews’ destabilizing wars and revolutions, almost all the Near East has been destabilized and destroyed. The secondary effect of this destruction has been the unrestricted flooding of Europe with immigrants, thereby destabilizing and destroying most of Europe and its different cultures.

You are naturally not allowed to say that the Jews had anything to do with the “migrant crisis”—unless of course you happen to be an extraordinarily foolish Jew who lets the cat out of the bag by openly blabbing about Jewish responsibility for this major catastrophe:

Thanks to Jewish economic control that enabled them to eviscerate American manufacturing and industry—with a tidy profit to Jewish middle-men—America is now fully dependent on global trade for its survival. America can no longer survive without a constant infusion of foreign trade that is completely controlled by Jewish economic policy.

And one man, Donald Trump, is supposed to reverse all this?

How can anyone be so naive as to believe that any one person, or even a small group of people, could ever reverse this continuous parade of long-standing historical trends that began with the Rothschilds’ accumulation of a major portion of the world’s wealth?

This should be especially obvious considering Jews have all the wealth to fund their agenda with, while the goyim are left with little more than angry words.

LD comments: I revealed in a recent article that the Rothschild family is widely reported to own as much as the rest of the world’s 7.5 billion people put together, if not more:

Jews make up 11% of the world’s billionaires, so the Jews are doing exceptionally well given that they make up only 0.2% of the world’s population. (Source) Jews make up only 2% of America’s population; but according to a recent Forbes Israel list, they make up a whopping 24% of American billionaires. Out of 442 US billionaires, 105 were Jews. (Source). With such enormous wealth concentrated in the hands of American Jews, is it any wonder they own the mass media and major corporations as well as have huge reserves left over for the bribery and corruption of American politicians? The statement that the Rothschild family alone owns FIVE times as much as the combined wealth of the world’s EIGHT wealthiest billionaires in the world combined, is obviously calculated to create unbounded astonishment at the vast wealth of the Rothschilds. And yet to many astute observers the statement will be seen as a deliberate underestimate of Rothschild wealth. It is widely known—or at any rate, suspected—that the Rothschilds own roughly $500 TRILLION. This amounts to exactly half of the $1000 trillion owned by the rest of the world’s 7.5 billion population. (See here) [LD]

ARCH STANTON (continues) : It must surely be obvious to all that the world is running straight, narrow and true on rails paid for by Rothschild money. What I see in all this brouhaha about Donald Trump is exactly what was to be expected, i.e., another Jewish dog-and-pony show intended to occupy the public while other, far more critical, events pass unnoticed.

This is exactly the way Jews have been playing the deception game since the days of the Old Testament when they marched around Jericho singing, shouting and blowing horns to disguise their sappers undermining Jericho’s fortifying walls.

Jews pride themselves on their magical acumen. Magicians base their act on deception. Hey, look at what this hand is doing! —so you don’t notice what the other hand is up to! This is the game being enacted now in the Trump charade, n’est-ce pas?

From the beginning of their rise to a global, economic power, the Rothschilds and their Jewish henchmen have been calling the shots like the global criminal mafia they have always been. Whether the world recognizes this and takes action to excise this virulent, diseased parasite or suffer the terminal consequences of watching the big game on television while the world goes up in flames, remains to be seen.

If past performance is an indication of future outcome, the world can expect a nuclear war any time soon. So far, Jews have a better performance record at creating war then a Warren Buffet fund has at creating wealth.

Why complicate this issue when it’s really simple?

The American dream, thanks to the machinations of the Rothschilds and their minions, has now morphed into a full-blown nightmare.