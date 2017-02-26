New Chrome Extension Changes the Word “White” To “Black” on Liberal Websites

By Daniel Lang of The Daily Sheeple

One of the most glaring double standards of the left, is how they criticize the actions and statements of white people. At a certain point, liberals decided that only white people could be racist, so they could say whatever outrageous thing they wanted about them. You can see this in action on just about every liberal website, such as Huffington Post, Salon, or Buzzfeed.

They are completely unaware of their own hypocrisy, but it’s quite obvious to everyone else on the political spectrum. All one has to do, is imagine if a liberal said the same thing about another race. It becomes clear that if the shoe was on the other foot, than what they’re saying would be considered super racist.

Well imagine no more. You can now download a Chrome extension called the Racism Simulator, which will comb through left leaning websites, and automatically replace the word “white” with “black.”

According to the description of the Chrome extension: “Ever see articles bashing certain groups and thought to yourself how totally not okay it would be if the groups were replaced with another group? This extension swaps the groups being written about on HuffingtonPost, Salon, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, and Gawker to show how much racism, sexism, and outright nastiness they get away with because they chose to target an ‘oppressor’ group.”

The results are so sad, but also quite funny.

But those are just a handful of examples. If you thought that was funny, you have to take a look at this compilation of results that were produced by the Racism Simulator. Liberals are so much more racist than they realize.