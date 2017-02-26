McCain Institute Caught Stealing Millions In Child Trafficking Donations

The McCain Institute claims it exists to fight human trafficking, but despite receiving millions in donations from Saudi Arabia, the Rothschilds, and Bloomberg, it has been revealed that none of the money was spent on fighting human trafficking.

Funds from the McCain Presidential Campaign were also quietly funneled into the McCain Institute’s coffers raising the possibility the Institute exists as a money laundering front.

The McCain Institute is a huge operation featuring upwards of 80 people including dozens of full time staff and board members including Ashton Kutcher and Lady Lynne Forrester de Rothschild.

Saudi Arabia donated $1,000,000 to the McCain Institute in 2014 in what looks suspiciously like a Clinton Foundation style pay-for-play “donation”, leading many to believe the secret donations explain why he has a certain “viewpoints” about the Middle East, and keeps making secret trips to Syria.

The McCain Institute is a huge operation featuring upwards of 80 people including dozens of full time staff and board members including Ashton Kutcher and Lady Lynne Forrester de Rothschild.

With millions of dollars in donations from powerful corporations, governments and billionaire bankers, not to mention John McCain’s presidential campaign money, you would think the Institute is doing all sorts of great things to stop human trafficking, right?

You’d be wrong. In 2012 the Institute donated exactly $500,000. In 2013 it was $500,000 again. In 2014 it was increased to $1,500,000.

Nice, round numbers. It’s almost as if the Institute did nothing else all year except sign one check to keep up the pretense they were actually doing what they tell the public they do.

And to whom or what did that $2.5 million go to? Some human trafficking superfighter, you would think, right?

You’d be wrong again.

It all – every last penny – went to the Arizona State University Foundation (scroll down through the tax returns to see the disclosure).

Which, by the way, does not appear to have anything whatsoever to do with human trafficking.

Are we looking at a money laundering operation here? The McCain Institute is starting to look an awful lot like the bogus Clinton Foundation.