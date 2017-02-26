Kansas shooter asked victims about their visas before opening fire: witness

One of the men wounded in a racially motivated shooting at a Kansas bar claims the shooter asked his victims about their visas before opening fire, reports The Guardian.

Wednesday evening, Adam Purinton reportedly yelled racial slurs at three men, telling them “get out of my country” before turning a gun on them at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed, with 32-year-old Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot, wounded in the shooting.

In an interview with the New York Times, Madasani said that Purinton confronted them while they were watching a basketball game on the bid screen TV’s and and asked them , “What visa are we currently were on and whether we are staying here illegally.”

“We didn’t react. People do stupid things all the time. This guy took it to the next level,” Madasani said, explaining Purinton was escorted out only to return and begin shooting.

The family of Kuchibhotla blamed the shooting in part on President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric, with the victim’s brother saying, “This certainly shows that Trump is surely the primary reason as of now. Most of my relatives are in the U.S. from the past 20 years and they have never encountered this thing. This is first such incident in our family,”

Purinton was taken into custody Thursday at a bar in Missouri and is currently being held on charges of murder and attempted murder, with bail set at $2 million.