Varg Says Whites are the Problem, Africans are Great and White Genocide is Nature’s Solution

Posted in Daily News, Eugenics, World News by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/varg-says-whites-problem-africans-great-white-genocide-natures-solution/

 

I used to post some of Varg Vikernes’ videos here a while ago, but we have since parted ways. The only reason I post this video now is because many White people still worship this guy.

Now Varg Vikernes is saying that the jewish policy of White Genocide is just Mother Nature’s elegant solution for taking care of the problematic White race. Apparently jew’s have been chosen by nature to fix the world by eliminating us. Everything would just be SO much better if we pesky Whites were gone.

Renegade Reporting @RadioRenegades

Varg now says Whites are the problem, Africans are great, and that jewish is just Mother Nature’s way https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rKEHw7kpRw 

Vedic Nomad @KaliDreamboat

@RadioRenegades This guy is disconnected to say the least, only whites preserve habitats & the environment. Meanwhile in China & Africa. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FnnrKZ5to8

10:25 AM – 24 Feb 2017

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s