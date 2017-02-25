Varg Says Whites are the Problem, Africans are Great and White Genocide is Nature’s Solution

I used to post some of Varg Vikernes’ videos here a while ago, but we have since parted ways. The only reason I post this video now is because many White people still worship this guy.

Now Varg Vikernes is saying that the jewish policy of White Genocide is just Mother Nature’s elegant solution for taking care of the problematic White race. Apparently jew’s have been chosen by nature to fix the world by eliminating us. Everything would just be SO much better if we pesky Whites were gone.