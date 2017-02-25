Research Proving Cannabis Safely Kills Cancer Cells Has Been Suppressed Since 1974

http://www.renegadetribune.com/research-proving-cannabis-kills-cancer-cells-safely-suppressed-since-1974/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Isn’t it interesting that Israel is conducting ongoing research on this topic, but their findings are not reported on in America’s jewish-owned press? Whilst there is a big push for “legalization” and “medical marijuana”, which gives money and control to government, any real honest talk of cannabis cures would prove to be a big loss for the powerful pharmaceutical companies and their lucrative cancer “cures”, like radiation and chemotherapy with their incredible fatality rates.

By Organic and Healthy

Remember the hassles Rick Simpson went through in his Canadian Nova Scotia town trying to bring the cannabis oil cures he and others used to cure themselves of various cancers? Rick assumed the world was ready for him to share the good news from his and his townspeople’s experiences.

After several attempts to get cannabis oil allowed through the court system with many testimonials from those who had been helped, Rick realized this important harsh reality: The cancer industry does not want a cure for cancer.

He was growing the hemp on his land, making the cannabis oil, and sharing it without cost to those who had needed it after curing his skin cancer and a fiercely intense neurological post concussion disorder from a head injury that pharmaceuticals only exacerbated. The townspeople were cured of several disorders, including lung cancer. All of them had been failed by mainstream medicine.

Rick removed himself from Canada and exiled himself to Amsterdam, Netherlands, at first. Now he tours the world spreading the wonders of cannabis healing to whomever is willing to listen. You can view his full length documentary below.

In 1974, the NIH (National Institutes of Health) funded the Medical College of Virginia to prove that cannabis hampers the immune system and destroys brain cells. This was research ammunition that the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency), initiated under the Nixon administration to further justify throwing pot smokers into prison.

Unfortunately for the DEA and the war on drugs, the researchers came upon some interesting results with their lab rats. They discovered that cancer cells were getting destroyed, not healthy cells. The immune systems were enhanced, not impeded. Well, that was the end of that research.

Their funding was canceled at the behest of the DEA, and the research documents were destroyed. In 1976, president Gerald Ford halted all research on cannabis except for Big Pharma’s attempts at creating synthetic THC. In 1983, other college research centers who were privy to copies of the Virginia research documents were urged by the Reagan administration to destroy them. The memory hole mission for cannabis curing cancer was complete, almost.

The Virginia medical college applied for research grants for further inquiry into cannabis’ healing potentials in 1996 and 2006, both denied. Their 1974 studies were ignored by the mainstream media except for one short mention of it in the Local Section of the Washington Post.

The documents went into such a memory hole that researchers in Madrid, Spain’s 2000 huge breakthrough study of cannabis TCH cannabinoid effects on cancer couldn’t get them for their paper. Madrid’s lead researcher, Dr. Manual Guzman commented: “I am aware of the existence of that research. In fact I have attempted many times to obtain the journal article on the original investigation by these people, but it has proven impossible.”

This statement was made when an independent investigative journalist got document copies from a California university and faxed them over. By then, the Madrid study was completed.

But even the Madrid breakthrough research on rats was ignored by virtually all of our mainstream media. Not only did this study prove efficacy on reducing brain cancer tumors in rats, they also tested healthy rats with THC to see if there were any harmful effects. They found no harmful effects on normal brain tissues.

Currently, two large hospitals in Israel, Sheba and Abarbanel, are doing successful clinical studies and treatments on humans with cannabis for several maladies, funded by the Israeli government. But our mainstream media can’t touch that.

Rick Simpson got more favorably objective TV media coverage in Canada when he was trying to bring cannabis curing cancer to the attention of everyone in circa 1999. By the way, he wasn’t trying to “cash in” with any patents.

Anyone who views alternative health information on the internet isn’t blocked by mainstream media’s lack of exposure. There have been many anecdotal recoveries from terminal cancer recorded by people as old as 80. Kudos to Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN for doing a public 180 reversal on his previous anti-cannabis stance while covering cannabis healing among extremely epileptic children.

Obviously, cannabis is both effective and safe. It induces apoptosis on tumor cancer cells. Apoptosis is cellular programmed cell death (PCD) that’s part of normal cells die-off and replacement from new cells. But cancer tumor cells don’t do apoptosis. They just keep on going and expanding. Cannabinoids also curb angiogenis, which tumors use to develop blood vessels that supply glucose for their metabolism.

So cannabis induces apoptosis to kill cancer cells and inhibits angiogenis to cut off their food supplies. And as the Madrid study proved and anyone who has used or uses cannabis can testify, healthy cells are not harmed. That’s what standard oncology’s treatments do.

Cannabis caveats: Smoking is the least effective for curing. Using a vaporizer or “vaping” is better. Ingesting cannabis oils or pastes is the best approach. But – ignoring lifestyle and diet habit changes can reverse what’s gained from any alternative cancer treatments.

Here’s an example of a baby who was cured of brain cancer without being subjected to the cruelties of surgery, radiation, or brain cancer. Instead, he was given cannabis oil via his pacifier. The baby was completely cured within eight months. After two months of observed progress, the pediatric oncologist who had given the diagnosis called off any future treatments that would cause more damage, calling him a miracle baby.

This short video report of that “miracle baby” is complete with brain scans showing progress and recovery, which only the Huffington Post reported within what’s considered mainstream media.

This article originally appeared on Organic and Healthy.