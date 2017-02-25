Muhammad Ali’s son detained under Trump immigration ban

A lawyer says the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained earlier this month by immigration officials at a Florida airport.

Muhammad Ali Jr., 44, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica, Chris Mancini, the lawyer, said.

The family is considering a lawsuit.

The Courier-Journal reported that immigration officials let his mother go because hse showed them a picture of herself with the boxing legend. Her son did not have a photo, the report said.

Mancini said officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

Mancini says officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after acknowledging that he was Muslim. Ali Jr., who has no criminal record, was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they “cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”

“This is an outrage,” Mancini, a former federal prosecutor and family friend, told The Miami New Times. “I don’t know what is going on with Mr. Trump’s claim that his ban is not religion-based. We do not discriminate in this country based on religion.”

Mancini said, despite frequent traveling, the two have never been subjected to detainment before.

“Imagine walking into an airport and being asked about your religion,” he said. “This is classic customs profiling.”