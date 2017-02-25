Jews Outraged over “Hipster Hitler” Comic

A group of Jews have threatened to buy and shred all copies of a comic book, describing the authors’ mocking of Hitler and hipsters as “anti-Semitic” and “sick”.

(Hamhigh.co.uk)

Members of London Stands with Israel, a campaign group set up to defend Israel and Jews from attacks, have threatened to boycott and protest outside stores selling the comic Hipster Hitler, and have specifically targeted a Jewish-owned comic store in Camden Town. The book, which contains a series of cartoon strips taking a light-hearted look at both hipster culture and the exploits of the Third Reich, has proved popular.

The New York authors insist it is “not written with the intent of offending people” but provides “a new way of disliking Hitler and laughing at the ‘lazy dictator’ he was [while] taking a few digs at a contemporary subculture of urban, middle-class youth that fetishise the ‘authentic’ and conform to non-conformism”.

The comic depicts the Führer wearing ironic T-shirts with slogans like “Death Camp for Cutie” and “Aryan Microjewery”, and show the tyrant struggling with his advisers as a constantly miffed and sulking hipster.

Shania Angel, 23, of London Stands with Israel, accused the authors of “making Hitler cute” and said they should be “ashamed”. She said: “The book is a disgrace and should be banned.

“T-shirts are now being sold of Hipster Hitler – it’s turning Hitler into a cute and trendy character.

“Anti-Semitism has skyrocketed recently and we shouldn’t be selling books like this.

“We should boycott shops that sell it, we should protest outside their stores and do everything we can to make sure these aren’t being sold.”

Ilana Katz, also of London Stands with Israel, said while the group would probably not burn the books, it would take drastic action to make sure people don’t read them.

The 23-year-old singer from Northwood told the Ham&High: “If we can’t get shops to stop selling copies we’ll buy and shred them all.

“Since when was it okay to promote Hitler as a cool person?”

The activists say they plan to protest outside Mega City Comics in Inverness Street – a Jewish-owned comic book store and one of Camden Town’s longest running independent shops.

Amazon, Waterstones and other book stores also stock the comic.

Martin Kravetz, owner of Mega City Comics, said: “While it’s perhaps close to the knuckle, I don’t find Hipster Hitler offensive.

“I’m Jewish myself and if it was in any way making light of the Holocaust I would remove it.

“I’m not in the business to cause people offence, but any book shop will carry books that some people may find offensive.

“The book doesn’t contain references to the Holocaust. It’s a satirical piece, making jibes at the expense of both Hitler and hipsters.

“Our customer base is predominantly adult, and I think they can identify a satirical piece for what it is.”