http://www.renegadetribune.com/cosmopolitan-utopia-globalization/

During the process of globalization in all walks of life, mostly in the fields of culture where we find the most important source of national and state identity in which strong tendencies of unification are present, the process imposes a form of depersonalization and a false value system.

The modern world is faced with attempts at mondialization and the globalist project, which aims to create a uniform model of the world, without tradition, identity, religion and historical memory. The ideologists of globalization propagated the theory of cosmopolitan culture and identity. Under such culture and identity, consider a world in which all differences between disappearing traditions, nations, and religions. In that type of world they create a universal language and a unique cosmopolitan culture, canceling their identity. The cosmopolitan culture and value system is moving in the direction from West to East and from North to South.

Proponents of cosmopolitan culture and identity deny any diversity of national identities, cultures, traditions and religions, stressing that cosmopolitan culture extends all local horizons, particularly emphasizing how it shapes similar thoughts, tastes, styles, diet (McDonald’s), clothing, etc.

Cosmopolitanism is primarily a feature of the West. Some authors (Peter L. Berger, et al) view cosmopolitanism as “Davos culture” (World Economic Forum in Davos) , since the Davos people control all international institutions. The so-called “Democratic ” global order creates a ‘hard exterior shell’ by force, with the aim of imposing Western values, lifestyles and cultural models. Such an order creates the intersection and meeting of the cultural and spiritual interaction, allegedly creating mutual respect for difference and acceptance of the significance of universal values.

All traditional values: ideas about morality, honor, loyalty and duty that the peoples of the past held, are sharply replaced with the western individualistic, rationalistic and self-centered view of the world. Most people in this world listen to Western style music, dress according to their fashion, and they become mere imitation. When a nation with a rich tradition and long history accepts the influence of the West, it has lost all the advantages that allowed them to exist on the world stage. So, to all the people who want to preserve inner freedom, they must first save and identify the fundamental values that form the core of their community, and their religious and ethnic entities.

Cosmopolitan and globalist tendencies unifying values of national culture come from the West, mainly from American intellectual circles acting from a position of ideology, globalism and neo-imperialism. The theory of cosmopolitan utopia is based on the thesis that Western culture is the foundation of world culture, so that people around the world need to accept “Western values” embodying everything that mankind has created that is most valuable, most enlightened, most liberal, and most civilized. The dream of a cosmopolitan utopia has the strongest effect in the United States, which is a national and cultural conglomerate, where there are strong tendencies of creating a culture of universal models that are transferred to other countries and other civilizations.

Proponents of globalism and cosmopolitanism consider the imposition of Western values system as a necessary modernization of old cultures. They do not take into account that traditional peoples can modernize without embracing Western cultural models and values. Mondialist ideas of universal culture and cosmopolitan identity is an attempt to justify Western domination over other companies. Mondialists advocating for a global culture especially emphasize its role towards the transformation of local folklore into a cosmopolitan interpretation. This is the global culture and a new “folklore” of America – Negro jazz , Italian canzone and tropical rhythms all united. They create their own cultural heroes in the form of film and sports stars.

There is a fierce resistance from the individual states and nations where there is that tendency towards the globalist denial of national identity and the traditional value systems. This resistance is sincerely manifested in Islamic and Orthodox societies where globalism, the idea of enslaving free nations, is seen as an attempt to threaten their identity, culture and traditions. Where the “American Dream”, liberalism and globalism do progress, the traditions, religious values and identity are stagnating.