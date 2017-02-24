Bomb threat forces evacuation of New Orleans JCC

(JTA) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the New Orleans Jewish Community Center on Thursday morning.

A phone call threatening a bomb attack was made to the JCC at 9:15 a.m., Katie Steiner of WWL-TV in New Orleans reported in a Twitter post. People were allowed back into the building about two hours after they were evacuated.

JCC staffers told another WWL reporter, Lyons Yellin, who was working out at the facility, that the bomb threat was a recording.

New Orleans Mayor MItch Landrieu tweeted after the incident: “Be clear, anti-semitism will not be tolerated in NOLA.”

This week, the national headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League in New York, a San Diego-area JCC and a North Carolina Jewish day school were subjected to phoned-in bomb threats.

On Monday, 11 JCCs across the country received bomb threats from callers, the fourth such wave of threats in five weeks.