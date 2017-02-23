The Racial Inheritance of White Aryan Humanity

http://www.renegadetribune.com/racial-inheritance-white-aryan-humanity/

Those of you are regular readers of my postings in The Renegade Tribune or articles on AryanDawn.com and The Barnes Review, are not new to the idea that centuries if not thousands of years before Columbus the New World was being visited and extensively settled by peoples from the old centers of civilization, from the Eastern hemisphere. But what is unknown is that the two races, Northern European and Amerindian themselves share similar ancestry.

Nick Patterson of Harvard Medical School who worked with leading geneticist David Reich in examining human diversity recently stated:

There is a genetic link between the paleolithic population of Europe and modern Native Americans. The evidence is that the population that crossed the Bering Strait from Siberia into the Americas more than 15,000 years ago was likely related to the ancient population of Europe.”

Mainstream scholars say nothing with regards to the Solutrean Theory, of Ice Age Europeans migrating in boats across the North Atlantic Ice sheets as some archaeologists now suggest. It was found that the Clovis Point and the Solutrean Point were nearly identical and that the oldest examples in North America where on the Atlantic Coast and nowhere near Alaska. In fact examples of Clovis technology seems to have moved from East to West at an incredible rate. Previous work suggested that Europeans can trace their bloodline to two original sources. These two groups were the early hunter gatherers and the European farmers who migrated from the Near East. A new study, however, now indicates that there was indeed a third bloodline, that of the North Eurasians and it is an ancestor that is common to both Europeans and Native Americans. The research also seems to indicate a far older lineage, the Basal Eurasians.

Almost all present-day Europeans are descended from a mixing of the European hunter gatherers who had occupied the continent for tens of thousands of years, and the Neolithic farmers who entered some 7,000 years ago. The Basal Eurasians split from all other bloodlines at a very early date, and this adds to the uniqueness and separateness of the Northern European population AND the Native American population. “We are only starting to understand the complex genetic relationship of our ancestors,” said Johannes Krause co-author of the study. ”Nearly all Europeans have ancestry from all three ancestral groups,” said Losif Lazaridis, one of Reich’s assistants. “Differences between them are due to the relative proportions of ancestry. Northern Europeans have more hunter-gatherer ancestry – up to about 50 percent in Lithuanians – and Southern Europeans have more farmer ancestry.” Lazaridis added, “The Ancient North Eurasian ancestry is proportionally the smallest component everywhere in Europe, never more than 20 percent, but we find it in nearly every European group we’ve studies and also in populations from the Caucuses and Near East. A profound transformation must have taken place in Western Eurasia” after the infusion of farmer DNA.

A recent study shows the Anatolian Hypothesis for the origins of the Aryan languages that shows that PIE or Proto-Indo-European languages diversified 8,500 years ago with the emergence of Near Eastern farmers into the European population. This has been proven not to be the case. The Yamna or Kurgan population of Russia, Ukraine and Moldova, the first true Aryans, have been confirmed to arrive in Europe between 6,000 and 7,000 years and brought three main waves of language families Proto-Germanic, Proto-Celtic and Proto-Slavic. All of these groups have in some way affected or settled the New World ever since the earliest times. It is now becoming clear that not only are North and South American Indians bearing the root DNA that both Nordic and Amerindian populations bear within themselves but also mixed bloodlines from both before and after the arrival of modern Europeans. As time goes on more and more discoveries are no doubt going to lead us to believe the New World was first and foremost a Nordic and Western inhabited land and that historically speaking it is the Amerindians who were the newcomers. Europeans may have just ended a conflict that had been going back and forth for many milllennia.