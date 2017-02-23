The Jewish Feminist Angela Merkel

THE JEWISH ANGELA MERKEL…

Her real name is Rebbekah Dorothea Kasner. Her mother Herlind Jentzsch is Jew. Merkel is the head of the largest economy of Europe and the most dictator communist regimes in the world, where just questioning the Holo-hoax can lead you to 5 years prison, or opposing Multiculturalism or the Islamic future of Germany, even on Facebook, can get you fined for “hate speech”, or fired from your Job

She is the head of the CDU Christian Democratic Union party, she pretends to be German and Christian while she is Polish and Jew. She was leader of the Youth communist party FDJ in East Berlin. She speaks fluent Russian and Yidish (Jewish language) as most anti-German communist leaders

She was introduced to politics by her antecedent Chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl, who was also Jew, his real name was Hennoch Kohn who also has been the leader of Christian Democratic Union party CDU and was pretending to be Christian and German while he was Austrian Jew and prominent member of the great Masonic lodge “B’nai B’rith” that was made of only Jewish members

She is the biggest enemy of the German people and the most dangerous Jew in Europe. She gave gift to the terrorist state of Israel several German-made submarines that can be equipped by nuclear weapons, and they are considered the most advanced in the World that even Germany doesn’t have equivalent to them (not allowed)

The Jew Merkel defends all Jewish interests in Europe and Worldwide. She is a prominent leader for the Islamization in Europe which is the Jewish plan for the great coming European civil war. She robs the German people, impoverish them by imposing the highest taxation rate in Europe while she gives very generous welfare to millions of invaders and useless immigrants who will just in 2045 become majority in Germany. She promotes all Jewish filth such as Homosexual rights, abortion rights and feminist rights to reduce the birth rate of the native Germans

She is the biggest defender of the EU union that was created by Jews to destroy the European people and impoverish them. She received the “Kalergi Medal” that is given to European leaders who play a big role in race-mixing the White people of Europe with all non-Whites races that the Jews bring by massive immigration

She supported Ukraine coup made by the Jew Billionaire George Soros; and removed by force with her American clowns the democratically elected pro-Russia Ukrainian Government to place a Jewish terrorist president (Poroschenko) anti-Russia in Ukraine.

She wants to start WW3 with Russia so the Jews can destroy Western Civilization and rule the planet over the remaining slaves of the southern hemisphere. The first country to be nuked by Russia will be Germany where the Jews implemented their largest American bases in Europe

She is the most Satanic woman in the world, but the Jews put her on “Time magazine” as a “leader of the free world”