The Descent of Islam

by Revilo P. Oliver (1981)

ISLAM, LIKE CHRISTIANITY, is essentially a Jewish cult for goyim. The Koran, however, is not derived from the Babylonian Talmud. Most of the Koran (Qur’án, “the statements” (i.e., of God to Mahomet)) probably was composed by Mahomet after his Hegira, which took place in 622. The Babylonian Talmud was probably first collected in the Sixth Century and much of that heap of ordure is of a much later date, although naturally with forged pretension to great antiquity. It sprang, of course, out of the festering mentality of the Jews, and while it is most unlikely that any part of the Talmud as such could have been known to the Jews in Arabia who influenced Mahomet, they naturally had the mentality of their race, so it is not remarkable that there are two or three passages in the Koran that correspond more or less closely to passages in the Talmud.

It would be more proper to classify Islam as a Christian sect or group of sects, since the word ‘Christian’ properly designates all of the innumerable sects that attribute divinity to the Jesus who is the protagonist of the “New Testament,” although, of course, there is naturally great hostility between competing sects, each of which claims to represent the “true religion” and even tries to deny the term ‘Christian’ to all of its competitors in the salvation-business. It is true that Mahomet claimed to be the successor of the Jewish Jesus, whom he, like the Christians, regarded as not having been a christ in the strict sense of that word (i.e., a divinely appointed king to lead the Jews to dominion over the whole world), but as a Saviour who, like Zarathustra, could bestow a pleasant immortality on anyone, regardless of race, who believed the right dogmas while keeping his reason in abeyance.

Direct influence of the Talmud on the Koran is excluded because the Talmud throughout shows a hostility to the Jesus of the “New Testament” and to his successors, including Bar-Kokhba, because those christs didn’t get any effective butchering of Aryans under way. Had there been effective influence of the Talmud on Mahomet, he would certainly have refrained from recognizing the divinity of the Jesus in question and presenting himself as his successor. Islam is strictly comparable to the many Christian sects, e.g., the Huggletonians, the Shakers, the Mormons, the Anabaptists of Leyden, the Elect of Shiloh (followers of Joanna Southcott), et al., which gave their Jesus a divinely appointed successor or coadjutor. The story of Mahomet was modelled on the Christian legend: a virgin birth is, of course, de rigeur for all Saviours, but much less common is a claim that the Saviour’s mother remained a virgin after parturition, as is claimed for Mary in the Gospel of James and other Christian gospels and is claimed for Fatimah (Mahomet’s mother) in the Moslem tradition.

It is highly probable (see, e.g., H. W. F. Saggs, Babylonian Civilisation, London, 1962; reprinted as The Greatness that was Babylon, New York, 1968) that in the first part of the sixth century B.C. the Jews were established in possession of the strategic oases that controlled the trade-routes in the Arabian Peninsula by the last king of Babylon, Nabonidus, whom, in keeping with their racial instincts, they repaid by stabbing him in the back, exciting subversion in his kingdom and finally betraying Babylon to the armies of Cyrus the Great. Cyrus was the only goy whom they tried to cozen by saluting him as their christ, and it was probably through such flattery as much as from the bargain they doubtless struck with Cyrus before betraying the Babylonians to him that they were given privileged status in the Persian Empire. The Bible and Josephus tell us how a caravan of rich Jews, their chariots laden with gold and silver while their hundreds of goy slaves trudged along behind, set out from Babylon to take possession of Jerusalem and start exploiting the natives and kicking them around, while the majority of the ‘chosen’ stayed in Babylon to continue eating on the Babylonians whom they had betrayed. When the Persians took Egypt, their protection was extended to the hordes of Jews who were parasites on the Egyptian natives.

The Arabian Peninsula was lousy with Jews in the time of Mahomet; they fostered his new religion at first, just as they promoted Christianity in the decaying Roman Empire, and they doubtless made suggestions that Mahomet adopted, but they conspired against him when they found that he was less than docile. There is a succinct account in Sir Richard Burton’s Narrative of a Pilgrimage to Al-Medinah & Meccah, which is now available in a Dover reprint. The Moslems, like some Christian sects, were more or less hostile to Jews in theory, though not in practice, and there were almost no professed Jews left in the Holy Cities when Burton visited them (although there doubtless were Jews who had taken Arabic names and professed Islam to disguise themselves, just as among us they take Aryan names and simulate our culture in public), but in general, Islam, like Christianity, guaranteed the Jews immunity in return for small contributions as tax.

The doctrines of Islam are essentially Christian in the sense that there is no important dogma that is not paralleled in one or more of the innumerable Christian sects of the past and present, and Islam itself, of course, split into many divergent sects that quarrelled about theological fantasies. Most Christian sects, however, are overtly proletarian and “peace-loving,” deprecating violence except when they run amok in a holy war and enjoy butchering “heretics” for the profit of the Jews. Islam, however, was less hypocritical and a holy war (jihád) is one of the cardinal articles of its faith (except in a few minor and “heretical” sects that arose long after the time of Mahomet). That was the secret of its success. The new religion was a means of uniting the reciprocally hostile tribes of Arabia and launching them on a programme of world conquest that was phenomenally successful so long as the Arabs retained their racial vitality. For example, they virtually owned almost all of India after 1000 A.D. and until the British conquest, and they conquered Spain and the southern part of France, although they were gradually driven out of Europe, since at that time our race was less degenerate and had not lost its will to live.

Islam, like Christianity, served the Jews’ purposes by inculcating superstitions about the equality of races, teaching that all anthropoids that believed in a religious rigmarole as an article of faith and avoided rational thought were equal and vastly superior to persons, whatever their race, who held other superstitions or, what was much worse, did not have delusions about the real world. The poor Arabs took that nonsense seriously (God had said it, hadn’t he, in a confab with Mahomet?), and were so thoroughly mongrelized that today the only real Arabs, indeed, the only real Semites, are to be found in Saudi Arabia, where some of the tribes stayed home and thus escaped much of the hybridization that destroyed the Arabs in the lands they conquered. It is possible, of course, that an Arab could be found here and there in the Islamic countries that the press calls “Arab” because one or another dialect of Arabic is spoken there (Egypt, Iraq, Syria, etc.), but the population of those countries is a mass of mongrels.

There is one conspicuous difference between Islam and Christianity in their dysgenic effects, equally pleasing to Jews. With the exception of some early Christian sects that were exterminated when the Fathers of the Church wormed their way to power and could start killing their competitors, Christianity, during the greater part of its history, enforced celibacy and homosexuality on a fairly large part of our race, including some of its most intelligent members, through the priesthood and monasticism, and broke up families and family property by prohibiting marriages between even fairly distant relatives. Islam, on the other hand, ordained polygyny and encouraged Moslems to fill their harems, and engender children by women of all different races; that is why the Arabic stock was diluted and liquidated so much more quickly than our own.

Many Christian sects have been more or less theoretically anti-Jewish in the past, and some still profess to be, but holy men cannot resist the most indubitable revelation of God’s will, cash, and now that the Jews have virtual control of the finances of the countries that once belonged to our race, the various Christian sects are behaving as Rabbi Schindler predicted a century ago: they are erring daughters trooping home to their nice Yiddish mama.

First published online by NationalVanguard.org in 2003.