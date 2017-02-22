Islamic State affiliate in Sinai claims rocket fire on Israel

The Islamic State affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula took responsibility on Tuesday night for firing two rockets into Israel a day earlier.

The terror group posted photos on Twitter showing jihadists preparing the projectiles for launch.

The two rockets, which struck an open field in southern Israel and did not cause any damage or injuries, were fired shortly after the group accused Israel of killing five of its operatives in an airstrike Saturday.

In a statement on social media, the group said it had fired two Katyusha rockets at “southern Palestine,” according to the Walla news site.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday dismissed the threat posed by the Islamic State terror organization’s affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula.

Liberman said that while IS in Sinai is “annoying” and “hindersome,” it does not possess the means to pose a serious threat to Israel’s security.

“If you are talking about Hamas and Hezbollah, then [IS’s Sinai force] is not even a terror group,” he told Army Radio, describing the group’s capabilities as “random [amateurs] who decide to build themselves an army.”

“We need to see everything in proportion,” he added.

Asked if Israel was behind the Saturday airstrike in the Sinai, Liberman responded sarcastically.

“Like always, the special forces of Lichtenstein probably took out a few terrorists from Daesh in Sinai,” he said, using the Arabic name for the Islamic State. “We do not let anything go without a response,” he declared.

The reported drone strike Saturday came after the Islamic State fired four rockets earlier this month at the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in southern Israel. Three of those four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, seeming to indicate they would have struck the city, as the IDF’s policy is to only shoot down rockets headed toward population centers and infrastructure.

The fourth rocket landed in an open field.

Despite having focused the vast majority of its efforts waging a bloody insurgency against the Egyptian Army in recent years, the Sinai Province has long used threats and small-scale attacks against Israel to boost its credentials.

The group was formerly known as Ansar Bait al-Maqdis — meaning “Supporters of Jerusalem,” highlighting the importance the group places on railing against Israel as part of its propaganda efforts — before switching its allegiance from al-Qaeda to the Islamic State in 2014 and changing its name to Sinai Province.