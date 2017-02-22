ADL headquarters in NY hit with bomb threat

(JTA) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state police to investigate an anonymous bomb threat called into the national offices of the Anti-Defamation League.

New York City Patch reported that the threat was called into ADL’s Manhattan headquarters at about 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Neither the report nor the ADL said whether the building was evacuated.

Three days earlier, 11 Jewish community centers across the country were evacuated after bomb threats were called in — the fourth wave of such threats in five weeks. The threats turned out to be hoaxes but forced the evacuation of many buildings.

Two days ago, up to 200 headstones were overturned at a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery.

“We are treating these incidents for what they are – as crimes – and we will not allow them to go unpunished,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Today I have directed the New York State Police to coordinate with federal and local law enforcement to launch a full investigation into this latest incident. Make no mistake, we will find these perpetrators and hold them fully accountable for their actions.”

A statement from the ADL indicated that the threat, like those leveled at JCCs in recent weeks, was a hoax.

“While there is no information at this time to indicate that this is more than a threat, we are taking it very seriously,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country.

“This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religions.”