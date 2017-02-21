The Most Dangerous Man in Donald Trump’s World Might Be Mike Pence (Both White Freemasons)

http://www.alternet.org/right-wing/most-dangerous-man-donald-trumps-world-might-be-mike-pence?akid=15226.275016.iMgmW5&rd=1&src=newsletter1072644&t=2

On Presidents Day, MSNBC “Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell delivered a much-needed wakeup call to President Trump and his supporters.

“We are now a month into the most incompetent and the most overtly corrupt presidency in history,” O’Donnell began. “It is simply a fact. It would be impossible for an honest Trump supporter to point to a more incompetent and chaotic first month of any other presidency, and it would be impossible to point to a more overtly corrupt first month of a presidency.”

It took years for the Nixon White House to be consumed by scandal. By comparison to today’s events, February 1973 seems almost placid.

“President Nixon was not obtaining copyrights for his businesses from foreign governments, while changing his foreign policy for that country that granted him a copyright as Donald Trump has done with China. President Nixon did not have a lease on the Federal Building in Washington where he ran a hotel business in direct violation of the government’s terms of that lease which forbids an elected official from holding that lease. No president has ever spent his weekends selling access to himself through a private club in Florida that the president owns,” O’Donnell explained.

Many are wondering how long the Trump administration can continue apace. In fact, betting against the president lasting more than six months has become big business.

“One month into the second term of President Nixon, no one in America was using the word ‘impeachment,'” O’Donnell said.

Unfortunately for Trump, his second-in-command has the power to remove him from office, whether he knows it or not.

“[VP] Mike Pence [is] the most dangerous man in Donald Trump’s life and at some point even Donald Trump will realize that,” warned the “Last Word” host.

Pence may be an arch-conservative, but he offers a more conventional Republican presidency in the eyes of Congress and other world leaders, reasons O’Donnell.

“[But] here is something the president does not know about his vice president, something that should make Donald Trump fear Mike Pence more than anyone else in the world,” O’Donnell revealed. “It is uniquely within Mike Pence’s power to take the presidency away from Donald Trump.”

“Imagine how Donald Trump is gonna feel about Mike Pence when he finds out,” mused O’Donnell.