PM PLANNING ANOTHER TRIP TO RUSSIA

SYDNEY –Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to fly to Russia for one day in the coming weeks to once again discuss the evolving situation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior diplomatic officials said Tuesday.

Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria, and how he defines Israel’s interests there, with US President Donald Trump when he met him a week ago. The purpose of a trip now to Moscow would be to hold a similar conversation with Putin.

This type of conversation is especially necessary now since talks between Russia, Iran and various Syrian factions over the future of Syria are taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan, and Israel is not sitting around the table there to spell out its redlines.

A planned trip to Russia would add to an already extremely crowded travel schedule for the prime minister.

Since the beginning of the month Netanyahu has already traveled to London, Washington, Singapore and now Sydney, and he already has a visit to China planned for next month to mark 25 years since the establishment of ties with that country.

In addition, government sources said he would like to travel back to Washington toward the end of March for the annual AIPAC policy conference. Traditionally, when prime ministers go to Washington for the AIPAC conference, they also meet with the president.