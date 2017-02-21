Nazi Fliers Cause Jewish Panic in Minnesota

There’s been numerous incidents of patriotic Americans posting Nazi fliers all over college campuses. This appears to be the latest example of it. The posting of these Nazi fliers are causing mass triggerings and gallons of tears to flow.

From Star Tribune:

University of Minnesota police are investigating the latest of several recent incidents involving anti-Semitic postings on the Minneapolis campus.

Social media on Friday captured the image of a flier taped to a pole inviting people to the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer.

The flier, marked with two swastikas, reads: “White man are you sick and tired of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneration … join us in the struggle for global white supremacy at the Daily Stormer.”

University officials said Friday that police are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC), issued a statement Friday evening “condemning the hateful and anti-Semitic fliers posted around the University of Minnesota.”

The bottom line is that we need more and more people to do this sort of thing. The Jews and our political enemies are always overreacting to any piece of material that exposes