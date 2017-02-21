Andy Cohen (Kike) invokes Jewish roots in condemning attack on St. Louis Jewish cemetery

Posted in Daily News, Entertainment, The Jewish Problem, U.S. News by
Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen at the 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, Nov. 2, 2016. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live” and the mastermind behind the channel’s uber-popular “Real Housewives” franchise, addressed the recent vandalism of a St. Louis-area Jewish cemetery on his show Monday night.

In doing so, he mentioned that some of his great-grandparents and other relatives are buried there. Over 170 gravestones were toppled in the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City, Missouri.

“I don’t have to have a personal connection though to know that this is not who we are as Americans,” Cohen says in the powerful clip below.

WWHL

@BravoWWHL

Tonight’s JACKHOLE of the Day

11:10 PM – 20 Feb 2017
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s